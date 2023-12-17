DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 15 matchup with the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Hopkins' stats on this page.

Heading into Week 15, Hopkins has 57 receptions for 898 yards -- 15.8 yards per catch -- and six receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for nine yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 107 occasions.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 107 57 898 173 6 15.8

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 Colts 12 5 75 1 Week 14 @Dolphins 12 7 124 1

