When Chigoziem Okonkwo hits the gridiron for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown?

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has caught 40 balls (on 60 targets) for 359 yards (27.6 per game) this season.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this year in 13 games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 Colts 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 6 5 46 0

