With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes eight games that feature teams from the Pac-12. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the column below for info on how to watch.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders 9:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners 9:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 CBS Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks 1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies 8:45 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN

