The Auburn Tigers (7-2) are favored (by 8.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. USC Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -8.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points two times this season (in seven games).

Auburn's matchups this year have an average point total of 148.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Auburn has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -450 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Auburn, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Auburn vs. USC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 2 28.6% 82.3 161.2 66.2 138.9 148.4 USC 2 33.3% 78.9 161.2 72.7 138.9 149.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

The 82.3 points per game the Tigers score are 9.6 more points than the Trojans give up (72.7).

Auburn is 3-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn vs. USC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 3-4-0 3-2 2-5-0 USC 3-3-0 0-0 5-1-0

Auburn vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn USC 14-2 Home Record 15-2 4-8 Away Record 5-5 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.