The Auburn Tigers (5-2) play the USC Trojans (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.

Auburn vs. USC Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Auburn Players to Watch

Johni Broome: 18.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Jaylin Williams: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Chad Baker: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Aden Holloway: 10.6 PTS, 0.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 0.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Denver Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

USC Players to Watch

Auburn vs. USC Stat Comparison

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG USC AVG USC Rank 107th 78.6 Points Scored 78.9 100th 66th 65.4 Points Allowed 71.3 188th 24th 38.4 Rebounds 32.9 194th 14th 13.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 187th 228th 6.9 3pt Made 8.3 106th 12th 18.3 Assists 14.5 115th 171st 11.7 Turnovers 12.8 249th

