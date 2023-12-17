Auburn vs. USC December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (5-2) play the USC Trojans (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
Auburn vs. USC Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Players to Watch
- Johni Broome: 18.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chad Baker: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aden Holloway: 10.6 PTS, 0.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Denver Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
USC Players to Watch
Auburn vs. USC Stat Comparison
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|USC AVG
|USC Rank
|107th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|78.9
|100th
|66th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|188th
|24th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|32.9
|194th
|14th
|13.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|187th
|228th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|106th
|12th
|18.3
|Assists
|14.5
|115th
|171st
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.8
|249th
