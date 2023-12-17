The Auburn Tigers (7-2) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. USC matchup.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Auburn vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. USC Betting Trends

Auburn has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.

USC has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Trojans' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Oddsmakers rate Auburn much lower (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

The Tigers were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Auburn winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

