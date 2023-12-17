Sunday's game between the Auburn Tigers (7-2) and USC Trojans (5-4) squaring off at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 79-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-8.0)

Auburn (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Auburn has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while USC is 3-3-0. A total of two out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Trojans' games have gone over.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 16.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball while giving up 66.2 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball) and have a +145 scoring differential overall.

The 40.4 rebounds per game Auburn averages rank 49th in the nation, and are 6.8 more than the 33.6 its opponents record per outing.

Auburn knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc (225th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game while shooting 29%.

The Tigers' 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 44th in college basketball, and the 82.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 41st in college basketball.

Auburn has won the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 10.1 (53rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (182nd in college basketball).

