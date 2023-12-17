Sunday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (7-2) and the USC Trojans (5-4) matching up at Neville Arena (on December 17) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-71 victory for Auburn.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-8.3)

Auburn (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Auburn's record against the spread so far this season is 3-4-0, and USC's is 3-3-0. The Tigers have hit the over in two games, while Trojans games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 16.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball while allowing 66.2 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball) and have a +145 scoring differential overall.

The 40.4 rebounds per game Auburn averages rank 48th in the country, and are 6.8 more than the 33.6 its opponents pull down per contest.

Auburn connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents (5.4).

The Tigers' 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 82.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 40th in college basketball.

Auburn wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.1 (53rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.