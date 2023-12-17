The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) will meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (6-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Alabama vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaliyah Nye: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Jessica Timmons: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Loyal McQueen: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

