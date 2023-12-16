Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilcox County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Wilcox County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Wilcox County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilcox Central High School at Central-Coosa High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
