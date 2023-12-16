Trae Young and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be matching up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 125-104 win versus the Raptors, Young had 38 points and 11 assists.

Below, we look at Young's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.7 31.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 3.3 Assists 10.5 10.8 10.8 PRA -- 41.4 45.5 PR -- 30.6 34.7 3PM 3.5 3.2 4.4



Trae Young Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Young is responsible for taking 19.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.4 per game.

He's knocked down 3.2 threes per game, or 20.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.0. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are eighth in the league, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are fifth in the NBA, giving up 24.5 per contest.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 32 13 1 10 2 0 1

