Will South Alabama be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes South Alabama's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on South Alabama's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How South Alabama ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 244

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama's best wins

South Alabama's signature win this season came on November 17 in an 82-75 victory over the Denver Pioneers. Against Denver, Isiah Gaiter led the team by amassing 24 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

86-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 224/RPI) on November 19

83-62 on the road over Mercer (No. 269/RPI) on December 6

70-56 on the road over Buffalo (No. 327/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, South Alabama has been given the 267th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Jaguars have 10 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

South Alabama has 19 games left this season, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.

South Alabama's next game

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming South Alabama games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.