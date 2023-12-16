The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Belmont Bruins (8-3), who have won six straight. The Bruins are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 167.5.

Samford vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -3.5 167.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford Betting Records & Stats

Samford's games have gone over 167.5 points twice this season (in eight outings).

The average total in Samford's outings this year is 166.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

Samford has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bulldogs are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Samford, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Samford vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 167.5 % of Games Over 167.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 2 25% 90.8 171.4 75.6 153.8 151.5 Belmont 3 33.3% 80.6 171.4 78.2 153.8 155.7

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 90.8 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 78.2 the Bruins allow.

When Samford totals more than 78.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Samford vs. Belmont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 3-5-0 3-3 5-3-0 Belmont 4-5-0 1-2 4-5-0

Samford vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Belmont 13-3 Home Record 12-2 8-7 Away Record 7-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

