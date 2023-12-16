How to Watch the Samford vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (7-3) will aim to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Simmons Bank Arena, airing at 1:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
Samford vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 60.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.7 the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
- Samford has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
- Arkansas is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 60.6 points.
- The 75.7 points per game the Razorbacks average are 19.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.5).
- Arkansas is 8-3 when scoring more than 56.5 points.
- Samford has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.
- This season the Razorbacks are shooting 38.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs' 39.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Razorbacks have given up.
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 41.2 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 9 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)
- Lexie Pritchard: 8.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%
- Sadie Stetson: 8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 65-51
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 69-39
|Foster Auditorium
|12/13/2023
|LaGrange
|W 76-50
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
