The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) carry an eight-game win streak into a home matchup against the Belmont Bruins (8-3), winners of six straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Samford vs. Belmont matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Samford vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Samford vs. Belmont Betting Trends

Samford has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bulldogs' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Belmont has covered four times in nine games with a spread this year.

So far this season, four out of the Bruins' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

