Saddiq Bey plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Bey, in his last appearance, had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 125-104 win over the Raptors.

If you'd like to place a wager on Bey's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.9 13.9 Rebounds 7.5 6.3 7.3 Assists -- 1.4 1.6 PRA -- 20.6 22.8 PR -- 19.2 21.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Bey has made 4.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Hawks rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.0. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 110.9 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 43.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 24.5 per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 32 14 4 3 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.