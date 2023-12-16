In the upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Ryan McDonagh to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, McDonagh scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

McDonagh has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:14 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:08 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:07 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

