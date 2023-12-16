The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) are heavy underdogs (by 20.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Providence Friars (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -20.5 143.5

Providence vs Sacred Heart Betting Records & Stats

The Friars have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Providence has played as a favorite of -5000 or more once this season and won that game.

The Friars have a 98% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Sacred Heart's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

The Pioneers have played as an underdog of +1350 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacred Heart has a 6.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 2 22.2% 74.3 146.1 63.5 136.5 141.9 Sacred Heart 5 55.6% 71.8 146.1 73.0 136.5 150.7

Additional Providence vs Sacred Heart Insights & Trends

The Friars record 74.3 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 73.0 the Pioneers allow.

Providence is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 73.0 points.

The Pioneers' 71.8 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars give up.

Sacred Heart has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 5-4-0 1-0 2-7-0 Sacred Heart 4-5-0 0-1 5-4-0

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Sacred Heart 15-2 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 7-11 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

