The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-6) play the North Alabama Lions (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

Daniel Egbuniwe: 9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Jayvis Harvey: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Josiah Davis: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Rodney Johnson Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK David Early: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 307th 67.4 Points Scored 77.1 133rd 313th 77.8 Points Allowed 74.9 265th 311th 29.8 Rebounds 33.1 186th 363rd 4.6 Off. Rebounds 8.1 253rd 295th 5.9 3pt Made 8 128th 327th 10.4 Assists 12.1 252nd 107th 10.9 Turnovers 13.4 284th

