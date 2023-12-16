The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) go up against the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 45% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

North Alabama has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Lions are the 125th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 330th.

The 79.9 points per game the Lions average are just 2.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (77.4).

North Alabama has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.4 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

North Alabama scores 84.8 points per game in home games, compared to 74 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Lions have played better in home games this season, giving up 68 points per game, compared to 81.2 away from home.

At home, North Alabama is draining 0.6 more threes per game (8.2) than in road games (7.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (36.2%).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule