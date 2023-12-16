Saturday's game between the North Alabama Lions (6-5) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) matching up at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 76-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lions, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no set line.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 76, Tennessee Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-4.1)

North Alabama (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Tennessee Tech is 5-3-0 against the spread, while North Alabama's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in five games, while Lions games have gone over four times.

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 79.9 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and are giving up 74 per outing to rank 254th in college basketball.

North Alabama pulls down 38 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) while conceding 36.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

North Alabama connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (144th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 36.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.3%.

North Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lions commit 12.1 per game (210th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (153rd in college basketball).

