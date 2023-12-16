Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Limestone County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Russellville High School at Tanner High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16

1:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkmont High School at Athens Bible School