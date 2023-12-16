How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including OGC Nice squaring off against Le Havre AC.
How to watch all the action in the Ligue 1 today is available here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Le Havre AC vs OGC Nice
OGC Nice makes the trip to match up with Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+100)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+320)
- Draw: (+225)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch RC Lens vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims journeys to play RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: RC Lens (+100)
- Underdog: Stade Reims (+285)
- Draw: (+255)
- Draw: (+255)

