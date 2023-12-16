High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lee County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Opelika High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16

11:30 AM CT on December 16 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Handley High School at Auburn High School