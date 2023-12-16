There is high school basketball competition in Lauderdale County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tishomingo County at Shoals Christian School

Game Time: 11:20 AM CT on December 16

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16

Location: Town Creek, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16

Location: Florence, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lauderdale County High School at Brooks High School