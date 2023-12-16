The Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Indiana matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Kansas is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Indiana has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hoosiers games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Kansas is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (18th-best).

Oddsmakers have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1100) compared to the start of the season (+1000).

The implied probability of Kansas winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Indiana ranks 38th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 124th, a difference of 86 spots.

The Hoosiers' national championship odds have decreased from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +10000, Indiana has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

