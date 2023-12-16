Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jasper High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Phenix City High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
