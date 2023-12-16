The New Orleans Bowl will feature the Jacksonville State Gamecocks hitting the field against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Jacksonville State ranks 56th in total offense (397.8 yards per game) and 52nd in total defense (361.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Louisiana is accumulating 405.7 total yards per game on offense this season (50th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 373.2 total yards per contest (60th-ranked).

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Louisiana 397.8 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.7 (53rd) 361.6 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.2 (59th) 232.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (31st) 165.6 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.8 (72nd) 15 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 25 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has thrown for 1,281 yards, completing 50% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 638 yards (53.2 ypg) on 116 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has 860 rushing yards on 133 carries with seven touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 618 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has collected 34 catches and three touchdowns.

Sean Brown has caught 18 passes for 292 yards (24.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Quinton Lane has a total of 260 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards on 102-of-153 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 492 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi is his team's leading rusher with 129 carries for 729 yards, or 60.8 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Jacob Bernard has hauled in 473 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Peter LeBlanc has put up a 449-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 44 targets.

Neal Johnson's 29 grabs (on 45 targets) have netted him 356 yards (29.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

