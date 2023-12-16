If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Jacksonville State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Jacksonville State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 302

Jacksonville State's best wins

When Jacksonville State took down the Tarleton State Texans, the No. 94 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 65-62 on December 18, it was its signature win of the season thus far. The leading point-getter against Tarleton State was KyKy Tandy, who put up 16 points with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

70-52 at home over South Alabama (No. 254/RPI) on November 30

77-62 on the road over UTSA (No. 317/RPI) on November 24

67-65 over Incarnate Word (No. 341/RPI) on November 26

Jacksonville State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Jacksonville State has been handed the 290th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Gamecocks' upcoming schedule, they have two games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

Jax State has 19 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Jacksonville State's next game

Matchup: Little Rock Trojans vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Little Rock Trojans vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

