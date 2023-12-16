Player prop betting options for Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +122) 10.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 27.7 points Young scores per game are 1.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He has grabbed 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

Young averages 10.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's over/under.

Young averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Mitchell has scored 27.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Mitchell's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.