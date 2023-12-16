Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) are up against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Hawks.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream:

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Atlanta is 9-5 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 18th.

The Hawks put up 11.7 more points per game (122.6) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (110.9).

Atlanta has put together a 10-10 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks put up 125 points per game, 4.1 more than on the road (120.9). On defense they allow 126.4 points per game at home, 6.7 more than away (119.7).

In 2023-24 Atlanta is giving up 6.7 more points per game at home (126.4) than on the road (119.7).

The Hawks pick up 0.3 more assists per game at home (25.9) than on the road (25.6).

Hawks Injuries