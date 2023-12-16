Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Atlanta Hawks (10-14) will lean on Trae Young (eighth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) to help them beat Donovan Mitchell (ninth in league, 27.6) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-2.5)
|240.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cavaliers (-2)
|239.5
|-126
|+108
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers score 110.5 points per game (25th in the NBA) and give up 110.9 (eighth in the league) for a -11 scoring differential overall.
- The Hawks score 122.6 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 122.5 (28th in league) for a +2 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams average 233.1 points per game combined, 7.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 233.4 points per game combined, 7.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland has covered 12 times in 25 games with a spread this season.
- Atlanta has put together a 6-18-0 ATS record so far this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hawks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|30.5
|-110
|27.7
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Trae Young or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Hawks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+12500
|+5000
|-
|Cavaliers
|+3500
|+1300
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.