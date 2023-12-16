The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in DeKalb County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sylvania High School at Section High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 16

4:15 PM CT on December 16 Location: Section, AL

Section, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Spring Garden High School