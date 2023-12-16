The Nashville Predators, Colton Sissons among them, face the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you'd like to wager on Sissons' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Colton Sissons vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

Sissons' plus-minus rating this season, in 16:39 per game on the ice, is +2.

Sissons has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Sissons has recorded a point in a game 13 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Sissons has an assist in six of 30 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Sissons goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Sissons having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 2 15 Points 0 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

