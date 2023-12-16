The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Neville Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up only 4.3 more points per game (57.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (52.8).
  • Norfolk State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.
  • Auburn is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.1 points.
  • The 69.5 points per game the Tigers average are 13.9 more points than the Spartans give up (55.6).
  • When Auburn totals more than 55.6 points, it is 8-0.
  • When Norfolk State gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 7-2.
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans shoot 37.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Tigers concede.

Auburn Leaders

  • Honesty Scott-Grayson: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
  • Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%
  • Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%
  • Sydney Shaw: 9.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
  • Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 71.1 FG%

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ UAB W 72-62 Bartow Arena
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock W 58-45 Jack Stephens Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State W 94-37 Neville Arena
12/16/2023 Norfolk State - Neville Arena
12/20/2023 Washington State - Neville Arena
12/31/2023 North Alabama - Neville Arena

