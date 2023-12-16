The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Alabama vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
  • Alabama is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 193rd.
  • The Crimson Tide's 93.2 points per game are 28.2 more points than the 65 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65 points, Alabama is 6-3.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (73.7).
  • The Crimson Tide allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (69) last season.
  • Alabama knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson L 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum

