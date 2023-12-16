Saturday's game between the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) and Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at CHI Health Center Omaha is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-79, with Creighton taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no set line.

Alabama vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Alabama vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.2)

Creighton (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 159.8

Creighton has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Alabama is 4-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bluejays are 5-5-0 and the Crimson Tide are 6-2-0.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. They're putting up 93.2 points per game, third in college basketball, and are allowing 76.8 per contest to rank 298th in college basketball.

Alabama prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. It records 39.4 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.0.

Alabama makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball) while shooting 40.9% from deep (sixth-best in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 33.7%.

Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 11.9 per game (188th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

