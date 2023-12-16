Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will play the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via Bulldogs All-Access.
Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 5.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 9.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Bryant: 4.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Moodie: 3.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Chattanooga Players to Watch
Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison
|Alabama A&M Rank
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|301st
|68
|Points Scored
|75.3
|176th
|357th
|86
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|87th
|220th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|38.6
|25th
|56th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|138th
|355th
|4
|3pt Made
|9.7
|32nd
|340th
|10
|Assists
|12.9
|205th
|348th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|13
|261st
