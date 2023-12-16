How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) aim to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The contest airs on Bulldogs All-Access.
Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- This season, Alabama A&M has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 206th.
- The Bulldogs' 69.8 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 67 the Mocs give up.
- Alabama A&M is 1-4 when it scores more than 67 points.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama A&M put up more points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
- The Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M sunk fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) as well.
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 70-49
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|@ Samford
|L 118-91
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/13/2023
|UAB
|L 93-82
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
