Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Friday's NBA schedule includes Scottie Barnes' Toronto Raptors (10-14) in a home matchup with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (9-14) at Scotiabank Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN and BSSE
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Trae Young
|Scottie Barnes
|Total Fantasy Pts
|964.1
|1026.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|45.9
|42.8
|Fantasy Rank
|15
|9
Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes Insights
Trae Young & the Hawks
- Young's averages for the season are 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.
- The Hawks have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 122.5 points per game (third in league) and giving up 123.3 (28th in NBA).
- Atlanta is 12th in the league at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.7 its opponents average.
- The Hawks hit 14.1 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.
- Atlanta has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (14th in NBA), 1.9 fewer than the 15.1 it forces (fifth in league).
Scottie Barnes & the Raptors
- Barnes' numbers for the season are 20.1 points, 5.6 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.
- The Raptors average 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 114.4 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -37 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
- The 45.6 rebounds per game Toronto averages rank eighth in the league, and are 2.2 more than the 43.4 its opponents pull down per outing.
- The Raptors connect on 11.5 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 34.2% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 12.8 per outing their opponents make while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.
- Toronto forces 13.2 turnovers per game (19th in the league) while committing 13.5 (18th in NBA play).
Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Trae Young
|Scottie Barnes
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-0.2
|-2.4
|Usage Percentage
|31.7%
|24%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.2%
|57.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|4.2%
|14.2%
|Assist Pct
|44.5%
|24.3%
