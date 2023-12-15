SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Just a single SWAC game is on Friday in college basketball action. That contest is the Texas Southern Tigers playing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Donald W. Reynolds Center.
SWAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas Southern Tigers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
