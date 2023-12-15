SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game featuring a SoCon team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Western Carolina Catamounts versus the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Carolina Catamounts at North Carolina Tar Heels
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ACC Network Extra
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.