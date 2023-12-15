Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Saint Clair County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St Bernard Preparatory School at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pell City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Moody High School