You should watch Sebastian Aho and Filip Forsberg in particular on Friday, when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 18 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.9 shots per game and shooting 13.3%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 33 total points (1.1 per game).

Roman Josi's 23 points this season, including six goals and 17 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.

This season, Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 23.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 3-3-0 on the season, allowing 22 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiling 207 saves with a .904% save percentage (31st in the league).

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Aho, with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) and an average ice time of 17:41 per game.

Martin Necas is another important player for Carolina, with 21 points (0.7 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.

Seth Jarvis' 20 points this season are via 10 goals and 10 assists.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 45th in the NHL.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 14th 3.21 Goals Scored 3.07 17th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.03 12th 1st 34.2 Shots 30.3 19th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 31.1 18th 14th 21.43% Power Play % 20.56% 16th 15th 80.65% Penalty Kill % 77.66% 22nd

