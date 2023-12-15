We have high school basketball competition in Morgan County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
Location: Decatur, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Russellville High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
Location: Decatur, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
Location: Decatur, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
Location: Priceville, AL

Conference: 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Athens High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
Location: Athens, AL

Conference: 6A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert Heights High School at Danville High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
Location: Danville, AL

Conference: 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Brewer High School