Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Marshall County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brindlee Mountain High School at Vinemont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Vinemont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boaz High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Crossville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsboro High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.