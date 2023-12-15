Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Madison County, Alabama today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Clemens High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckhorn High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Somerville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.