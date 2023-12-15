Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Macon County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notasulga High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
