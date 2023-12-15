There is high school basketball action in Lauderdale County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilson High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheffield High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterloo High School at Shoals Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Central High School - Florence