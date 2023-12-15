Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vestavia Hills High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Remlap, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huffman High School at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Irondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
